ALOR SETAR, Jun 6 — “He stabbed my niece repeatedly, as if he unequivocally wanted to kill her,” pronounced Mohd Zahri Osman, referring to an occurrence involving a lady being stabbed by her former beloved during Jalan Datuk Kumbar here yesterday.

Mohd Zahri, 43, an uncle of a plant pronounced a 5.30pm occurrence occurred when his 23-year-old niece, had usually entered a automobile after selling during a store nearby a stage before a consider approached her and started to gash her repeatedly.

“When she got in a car, a consider non-stop a automobile doorway and afterwards started stabbing my niece and there was no argue as reported on amicable media,” he pronounced when met during a Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here today.

“After being stabbed, she shouted for assistance though a bystanders did not brave to assistance her since a consider had a weapon.

“If she was usually stabbed once we might consider it was accidental, though she was stabbed 7 times, a consider did have a vigilant to kill my niece and it could be due to jealousy or he can’t accept a fact that they have damaged adult dual months ago,” pronounced Mohd Zahri adding that his niece was in fast condition after undergoing medicine though still traumatised from a incident.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar district military arch ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin pronounced military were still on a hunt for a suspect, believed to be still in Alor Setar. — Bernama

