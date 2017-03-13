Abdul Ghapur pronounced a dwindle conduit should follow bill airline AirAsia and assign for any in-flight use to boost a revenue. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 13 — Malaysia Airlines (MAS) should stop portion alcoholic drinks for giveaway on a flights, a Barisan Nasional (BN) sovereign lawmaker suggested in Parliament today.

Instead, Kalabakan MP Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh pronounced a dwindle conduit should follow bill airline AirAsia and assign for any in-flight use to boost a revenue.

“People wish MAS since they can splash ethanol compartment they get drunk. So we would like to suggest, do not sell. Make it like AirAsia, whereby if they wish it, they compensate for it. Cannot give it for free,” Abdul Ghapur pronounced in a Dewan Rakyat.

“Datuk Speaker, for example, if we go overseas, we can see MAS, maybe they have a association that reserve alcohol, so those who take MAS’ 15-hour tour MAS to London, they can splash compartment they get wasted.

The Sabahan combined that if MAS continued to yield such giveaway service, it would impact a company’s profits.

