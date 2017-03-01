Saudi Arabia’s King Salman inspects an honour ensure during a Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur Feb 26, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia was accorded a state acquire during Parliament Square on His Majesty’s attainment currently for a four-day state revisit to Malaysia.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V greeted King Salman Abdulaziz on his attainment during a block during 11.50 am.

Also benefaction were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, as good as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The acquire rite began with a delivery of a inhabitant anthems of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia by a Royal Malay Regiment executive rope from a Sungai Besi Camp, followed by a 21-gun salute.

King Salman Abdulaziz legalised a guard-of-honour comprising 4 officers and 103 group of a 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Major Azlan Shah Barum.

The King and his environment were introduced to a Cabinet ministers and members of a tactful corps benefaction during a event.

This is a lass revisit of King Salman Abdulaziz to Malaysia given descending a bench on Jan 23, 2015. The revisit is during a invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

King Salman Abdulaziz is scheduled to have a assembly with Najib and also attend a commission meeting. He is also scheduled to attend an central accepting hosted by a Prime Minister and his wife.

The King and Najib are approaching to plead a swell of shared team-work and alleviation in team-work in a several sectors as good as sell views on informal issues.

Matters associated to a haj and a annual share of Malaysian pilgrims are on a categorical agenda, besides strengthening team-work in several associated areas.

The final revisit by a King of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia was in 2006, by a late King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The late King Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Saud done a state revisit to Malaysia in 1970.

Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s second largest trade partner in a Middle East, and trade between a dual countries saw an boost of 19.8 per cent final year from a prior year and now totals RM13.12 billion.

Universiti Malaya is scheduled to consult an titular grade of Doctor of Letters on King Salman Abdulaziz tomorrow and a International Islamic University of Malaysia, an honourary doctorate of Philosophy in Political Science on Tuesday. — Bernama

