PAS President, Datuk Seri Hadi Abdul Awang and other PAS leaders sing a inhabitant anthem during a welcoming rite during a 63rd Muktamar during Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, Apr 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, May 1 ― The most awaited choosing for a choosing of tip posts in a PAS celebration choosing during a 63rd PAS Muktamar incited out to be an anti-climax as standing quo prevailed in a competition for care and other tip posts.

After PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his Deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were returned unopposed for their particular posts, a post of 3 clamp presidents also saw a same faces maintaining their seats.

The 3 incumbents, Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Idris Ahmad, Kelantan emissary Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Selangor PAS Commissioner Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad defended their posts for a 2017/2019 term.

The formula were announced by PAS Election Committee authority Datuk Abdul Muttalib Embong when circuitous adult discuss for a PAS Muktamar in Kota Sarang Semut, here today.

A sum of 1,209 representatives were authorised to opinion regulating a e-voting complement hold from 3.30pm to 7.15pm on Saturday though a outcome was also announced today.

Idris garnered 1,062 votes, Mohd Amar (950) and Iskandar dengan (703), so violence Temerloh Member of Parliament Nasruddin Hassan who managed 478 votes.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas Member of Parliament Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz who had relinguished his post as a Dewan Pemuda PAS arch was inaugurated for a post of 18 PAS Central Working Committee members.

Apart from Nik Abduh, a others inaugurated were Datuk Dr Mohd Fadzli Hassan, Dr Riduan Mohd Noor, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, Dr Najihatussolehah Ahmad, Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki, Dr Halimah Ali, Sallehen Mukhyi, Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurrazi, Rosni Adam, Razman Zakaria, Azman Ibrahim, Mokhtar Senik, Kamaruzzaman Mohamad, Abdullah Hussin, Misbahul Munir Masduki and Mukhtar Suhaili.

The PAS Muktamar that non-stop on Apr 29, finished today. ― Bernama

