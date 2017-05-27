Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Sugar prices to stay put, apportion assures Malaysians

By   /  May 27, 2017  /  Comments Off on Sugar prices to stay put, apportion assures Malaysians

    Print       Email

Packs of sugarine are seen inside a emporium in Kuala Lumpur Oct 25, 2013. Reuters picPacks of sugarine are seen inside a emporium in Kuala Lumpur Oct 25, 2013. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The supervision will not boost a cost of sugarine notwithstanding a ask done by one on a country’s vital sugarine manufacturers for it to do so.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin pronounced this was since a supervision had usually recently, in March, lifted sugarine cost by 11 sen while a universe marketplace cost of a commodity had dropped.

He pronounced a supervision had lifted a sugarine cost during a time since a tellurian marketplace cost afterwards was during US22 cents to US23 cents per pound.

“So, because should we boost a cost (of sugar) when a universe marketplace cost has dropped?” he said, referring to a stream universe marketplace cost during US17 cents per pound.

Hamzah was responding to a ask done by internal sugarine producer,  MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd,  to lift a cost of sugarine by 29 sen per kg, when met by reporters during  the ministry’s monthly assembly, here, today.

The apportion pronounced a tip supervision of MSM Malaysia including a arch executive officer had met adult with him recently to plead a matter.

“I told them resolutely that a cost of sugarine could not be increasing unless a association has done a large loss. 

“But MSM Malaysia has available creation profits, hence it is astray for a supervision to concede sugarine cost to be lifted to capacitate a association to double a profit,” he said. 

At a assembly, Hamzah also launched a ‘#janganlebihlebih menjelang sambutan bulan Ramadan dan Aidilfitri’ video debate to emanate recognition among consumers not to overspend or waste, though to spend moderately.

The apportion also witnessed a signing of a chit of bargain between a Malaysia Cooperative College and Skills Development Department to boost handling of cooperatives in this country. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 15 hours ago on May 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 27, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Body of fisherman in vessel upset nearby Pontian found

Read More →