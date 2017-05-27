Packs of sugarine are seen inside a emporium in Kuala Lumpur Oct 25, 2013. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The supervision will not boost a cost of sugarine notwithstanding a ask done by one on a country’s vital sugarine manufacturers for it to do so.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin pronounced this was since a supervision had usually recently, in March, lifted sugarine cost by 11 sen while a universe marketplace cost of a commodity had dropped.

He pronounced a supervision had lifted a sugarine cost during a time since a tellurian marketplace cost afterwards was during US22 cents to US23 cents per pound.

“So, because should we boost a cost (of sugar) when a universe marketplace cost has dropped?” he said, referring to a stream universe marketplace cost during US17 cents per pound.

Hamzah was responding to a ask done by internal sugarine producer, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd, to lift a cost of sugarine by 29 sen per kg, when met by reporters during the ministry’s monthly assembly, here, today.

The apportion pronounced a tip supervision of MSM Malaysia including a arch executive officer had met adult with him recently to plead a matter.

“I told them resolutely that a cost of sugarine could not be increasing unless a association has done a large loss.

“But MSM Malaysia has available creation profits, hence it is astray for a supervision to concede sugarine cost to be lifted to capacitate a association to double a profit,” he said.

At a assembly, Hamzah also launched a ‘#janganlebihlebih menjelang sambutan bulan Ramadan dan Aidilfitri’ video debate to emanate recognition among consumers not to overspend or waste, though to spend moderately.

The apportion also witnessed a signing of a chit of bargain between a Malaysia Cooperative College and Skills Development Department to boost handling of cooperatives in this country. — Bernama

