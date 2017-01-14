Manikavasu arranges sugarcane in Jalan Guntong yesterday. Sugarcane are in direct during Ponggal. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Jan 14 — Hindus opposite a nation will applaud Ponggal today, praying for a copious year ahead.

The arise is distinguished as a invocation for a year’s harvest, and to uncover appreciation to a Sun God for providing appetite for agriculture.

During this portentous festival, sugarcane, clay pots and divert are in good demand. S. Rani, owners of Viknes Mart during Ipoh’s Little India, pronounced Hindus buy clay pots to prepare rice for Ponggal.

“It is a use of Hindu devotees to prepare a harvested rice in a new clay pot on Ponggal. New clay pots are mandatory during a festival,” she said.

“These clay pots come in small, middle and vast size, and a cost varies from RM6.50 to RM8.50 depending on a size.” Rani pronounced people also buy bottled divert to boil with rice in a clay pot.

Sugarcane seller Manikavasu Rajamanikam, 61, pronounced his shaft was offered fast.

“I started offered sugarcane during around 10am. Within 30 minutes, we sole around 20 per cent of my daily stock. I’m assured that we will be means to sell all a sugarcane by a finish of a day,” he said.

Manikavasu, who has been offered sugarcane for 20 years, pronounced he sells sugarcane in front of SK Guru Kalgidhar in Jalan Guntong since many of his constant business live in a area.

He pronounced dual sticks of sugarcane were sole between RM6 and RM9, adding that Hindus tie a sugarcane in front of their houses as they trust it would move them complacency and prosperity.

Lecthumy Gunasekaran, 51, a housewife, pronounced she had bought a required equipment for Ponggal earlier.

“I bought a clay pot, rice, divert and several other mixture a few days ago,” she said.

Lecthumy pronounced her family would arise adult early on Ponggal and start a day with a special puja (prayers).

“After a prayers, we will make a kolam (decorative drawing) regulating charming rice flour during a opening of a house.

“Then, a rice will be baked with other mixture such as cashew nuts, milk, turmeric powder and jaggery in a new clay pot until it boils over.

This signifies a definition of a word Ponggal,” she said. Lecthumy pronounced a baked rice will be common among family members, friends and neighbours.

