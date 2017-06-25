Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin inspects a stately ensure of honour during a farewell rite during Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 12, 2011 in this record picture. He urged Muslims to applaud Aidilfitri according to Islamic teachings. — AFP picKUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 – The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin urged Muslims in a state to celebrate the arise according to Islamic teachings.

He pronounced Muslims should not be too intent in merry-making, forgetful prayers or indulge in idling, wastage, vices and so on.

“Seize a event to rehearse a eminent virtues as it has measureless rewards.

“The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be on him) explained this when he said: ”Whoever fasts in Ramadan, after accompanied by 6 days in the month of Syawal has finished fasting a year, a prerogative is like carrying fasted an whole year,” he pronounced in his Aidilfitri message here today.

He also called on Muslims to rehearse a enlightenment of forgiving and fostering society and strengthening family with one another by visiting among families, friends and neighbours.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman in his Aidilfitri summary suggested Muslims to be some-more studious on a roads and use clever pushing during the gratifying duration to avert any unfavourable incidents.

He pronounced motorists should be courteous and control their anger as it could impact a approach they drive.

Ahmad Razif also suggested a people to be open disposed as it would assistance them to accommodate a government’s 7 beliefs underneath the New Terengganu Transformation (TTB) concept for a brighter future. — Bernama

Comments

comments