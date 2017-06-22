Loading...
Sultan Nazrin opens Masjid Al-Mursyidin in UPSI

By   /  June 22, 2017  /  Comments Off on Sultan Nazrin opens Masjid Al-Mursyidin in UPSI

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah plants a pokok Doa or Bucida Variegated tree during Masjid Al-Mursyidin in Kampus Sultan Azlan Shah, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Jun 20, 2017. Bernama picSultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah plants a ‘pokok Doa’ or Bucida Variegated tree during Masjid Al-Mursyidin in Kampus Sultan Azlan Shah, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Jun 20, 2017. — Bernama picTANJUNG MALIM, Jun 20 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah currently strictly non-stop Masjid Al-Mursyidin in Kampus Sultan Azlan Shah, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Proton City here.

Sultan Nazrin also planted a “pokok Doa” or Bucida Variegated tree in front of a mosque.

Masjid Al-Mursyidin is partial of  Sultan Azlan Shah campus growth plan implemented underneath a 9th Malaysia Plan from 2005 to 2010.

Construction of a mosque costing RM10 million was finished on Jan 31, 2012.

Sultan Nazrin afterwards handed Aidilfitri assist to a bad amounting to RM187, 600 being tithe collection to 6 member of a penghulu of mukims in Batang Padang and Muallim districts.

After a ceremony, Sultan Nazrin assimilated “tahlil” reading and violation quick with employees of supervision departments and agencies, followed by isyak, tarawih prayers and “moreh” (supper).

Also benefaction were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Perak Islamic Department  executive Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin and UPSI Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran. — Bernama

