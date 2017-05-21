Sim pronounced Pujut was a chair traditionally allocated to a SUPP as a member of a Sarawak Barisan Nasional. — Bernama picKUCHING, May 17 — The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) pronounced currently it is prepared to take on a DAP in a by-election for a Pujut state seat.

Its president, Datuk Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, pronounced Pujut was a chair traditionally allocated to a SUPP as a member of a Sarawak Barisan Nasional.

The chair fell empty after a Sarawak Legislative Assembly unfit Dr Ting Tiong Choon, a DAP assemblyman, for his purported Australian citizenship.

The Election Commission is to accommodate on Friday to confirm on a date of a by-election.

Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen pronounced progressing currently that a celebration would margin a claimant in a by-election.

Sim was asked either SUPP would concede BN-friendly United People’s Party, led by Datuk Seri Wong shortly Koh, to competition a seat.

“Pujut is a BN member seat. If UPP wants to competition a seat, a claimant contingency renounce from UPP and join SUPP,” he pronounced to reporters during a run of a Sarawak Legislative Assembly building here. — Bernama

Comments

comments