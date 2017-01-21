n several make-believe exercises carried out by I-CPI for three-cornered fights, it found that BN could win 168 sovereign seats while Pakatan Harapan (and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) take 54 seats, withdrawal PAS with nothing. — Photo by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Barisan Nasional (BN) winning a two-thirds infancy in Parliament and PAS losing all their parliamentary seats is a probability in a 14th ubiquitous election, according to a rough consult by a Invoke Centre for Policy Initiatives (I-CPI).

But this unfolding was fortuitous on several factors: if those who did not opinion in a 13th ubiquitous choosing continued abstaining from voting and that Chinese voter support for all parties remained during a same turn as during final year’s Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections.

Another unfolding I-CPI found was that BN could win GE14 with 130 seats, while Pakatan Harapan and PPBM win 92 seats, withdrawal PAS with 0 seats as well. This is probable if fence-sitters continued to refrain from voting and if Chinese electorate continued a same voting settlement as GE13.

“In a three-cornered contest, PAS is expected to remove all of a existent parliamentary and state seats,” Invoke vital executive Shaun Kua pronounced during a closed-door lecture on a rough consult formula final night.

In a final ubiquitous election, BN won 133 out of a 222 parliamentary seats.

Another make-believe also found that Pakatan Harapan and PPBM could win a subsequent ubiquitous choosing with a elementary infancy (126 seats) supposing that half of those who did not opinion in a prior choosing upheld them, and if Chinese voter support for a antithesis bloc remained a same as GE13.

Another precondition is that Pakatan Harapan contingency also be means win over during slightest 38 per cent of PAS supporters nationwide.

Out of a 104,340 people it polled, 41 per cent pronounced they would opinion for BN, scarcely a entertain or 24 per cent pronounced they would opinion for Pakatan Harapan while 21 per cent pronounced they would opinion for PAS in a eventuality of a three-cornered fight.

A sum of 14 per cent pronounced they would refrain from voting.

