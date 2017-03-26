Accodring to a ranking finished by a Economist Intelligence Unit, a cost of vital in Kuala Lumpur is a a lowest in Southeast Asia. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 ― Cost of vital in Kuala Lumpur is a lowest in Southeast Asia, according to a ranking by a Economist Intelligence Unit.

The sister association of British-based periodical The Economist rated Kuala Lumpur 96th in a latest cost-of-living survey, next even a likes of Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh.

Malaysia’s southern neighbour Singapore surfaced a list that rated 133 cities globally.

“Singapore retains a pretension as a world’s many costly city for a fourth uninterrupted year… (the survey) found that Singapore was 20 per cent some-more costly than New York and 5 per cent pricier than Hong Kong, that lies in second place,” a repository wrote.

The cost-of-living index is distributed by comparing a prices of 160 products and services in a cities rated.

The process has been essentially used by tellurian resources managers to calculate remuneration packages for abroad postings.

The consult remarkable that Asia now hosts 5 out of a 6 many costly cities in a universe interjection to a postulated liberation in a strength of a Japanese yen, that has led to rising costs in Osaka and Tokyo.

European cities, that done adult 8 of a 10 many costly places a decade ago, now comment for only four.

The repository pronounced that in Britain, a debasement of argent after a Brexit referendum has helped pull London and Manchester neatly down a rankings.

London now is during a lowest position in 20 years.

Comments

comments