IDEAS arch executive officer Wan Saiful Wan Jan pronounced a categorical reason behind a public’s disastrous notice is that a beliefs was viewed to be unpropitious to religion, quite Islam. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, Mar 24 — Malay-Muslims who felt that “liberalism” is bad are minorities in Malaysia, notwithstanding outspoken ones, think-tank Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) pronounced today.

Presenting a formula of a inhabitant consult on Malaysians’ bargain of liberalism, a think-tank highlighted that customarily 29 per cent of Malay-Muslims polled suspicion a beliefs is a bad concept.

“The discuss about liberalism happens especially among a Malay-Muslim population, that’s a reason because I’m meddlesome in what is a tangible turn of bargain about liberalism among that population.

“So notwithstanding a fact that a cheering comes especially from a Malay-Muslim population, we consider it will be dubious to assume that these shrill voices paint a majority. They are a minority, they competence be really vocal,” he said.

In comparison, customarily 13 per cent of a non-Muslims surveyed pronounced they felt liberalism is bad.

This done adult a 269 people, or 22 per cent of a 1,207 sum race polled, who felt liberalism is bad.

Liberalism encompasses a far-reaching array of ideas, though a supporters customarily pull for polite rights, leisure of speech, leisure of religion, giveaway trade, private property, and giveaway and satisfactory elections.

The consult was conducted by eccentric pollster Merdeka Center final Dec 16 to Dec 29, and saw 1,207 purebred electorate being interviewed by phone calls in a denunciation of their possess preference.

Out of a 1,207 polled by a randomised stratified sampling process for formula reflecting Malaysia’s demographics, 58 per cent were Muslims.

