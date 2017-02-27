Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

System used for BR1M placement should be reviewed, Nazri says

By   /  February 27, 2017  /  Comments Off on System used for BR1M placement should be reviewed, Nazri says

    Print       Email

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz pronounced a outrageous audience of BR1M recipients during a eventuality valid that a beginning taken by a supervision assistance a people was well-received. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz pronounced a outrageous audience of BR1M recipients during a eventuality valid that a beginning taken by a supervision assistance a people was well-received. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPADANG RENGAS, Feb 26 — The complement used in a placement of a 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) should be reviewed to equivocate a prolonged wait by recipients for a payment, pronounced Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

A such, he said, he would introduce to a cupboard a use of coupons with sequence numbers by BR1M recipients.

“This will make easier for recipients as they can change a coupons for cash,” he told a media discussion during a BR1M display rite to 1,500 recipients in a Padang Rengas parliamentary subdivision here today.  

Mohamed Nazri, who is Padang Rengas Member of Parliament, pronounced a outrageous audience of BR1M recipients during a eventuality valid that a beginning taken by a supervision assistance a people was well-received.

He pronounced it valid wrong a explain by former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that BRIM is a form of corruption.

“If they (recipients) consider that BR1M is corruption, they would not have come to take it,” he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 48 mins ago on February 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 27, 2017 @ 3:20 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

G25: Downsize polite use now, don’t wait for financial crisis

Read More →