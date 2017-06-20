Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim speaks to reporters after a rite to discharge wardrobe and other essentials to a needy during a Ramadan month, during a National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur, Jun 21, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy MayMELAKA, Jun 13 — The supervision is approaching to bear a cost of increasing haj funding amounting to roughly RM60 million, in line with a boost in a cost of pilgrimages this year.

Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim pronounced a volume of funding borne by a supervision final year was about RM180 million and a funding reduced a weight on pilgrims by ensuring a cost for any traveller remained during RM9,980.

“This year, there is an boost in haj funding from RM180 million to some-more than RM230 million…a extreme boost of roughly RM60 million. This volume will be borne by a supervision with any traveller given a funding of RM9,750.

“So far, we have some-more than 30,000 Malaysian pilgrims (for this haj season), and this figure is approaching to arise to 40,000 if we get an additional share during a final moment,” he told reporters after a ‘Ziarah Kasih Ramadan 2017 Bersama TH’ programme, here, today.

Through a programme, 1,500 residents in a Bukit Katil parliamentary subdivision perceived money assist of RM200 any from Yayasan TH and Umno for a Aidilfitri celebration. Also benefaction was Bukit Katil Umno multiplication chief, Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam. — Bernama

Comments

comments