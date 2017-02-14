People are seen unresolved adult posters of claimant Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu forward of a Tanjong Datu by-election that will be hold on Feb 18. ― Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 8 ― Although currently is a fifth day of a debate duration for a Tanjong Datu by-election, a 3 domestic parties concerned have not nonetheless seemed upbeat in their campaigning.

So far, usually a posters, banners, flags and billboards of a Barisan Nasional (BN) and a claimant Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu are seen during several locations.

What are also sketch courtesy are some billboards temperament a face of a late Sarawak arch apportion Tan Sri Adenan Satem together with his inheritor Datuk Amar Abang Johari’s, proof that Adenan’s aura is still prevalent in Tanjong Datu.

The billboards and banners especially lift a words, “Undilah Barisan Nasionl Untuk Meneruskan Perancangan Tok Nan” (Vote For Barisan Nasional To Continue With Tok Nan’s Plans).

It is apparent that a people here still weep Tok Nan’s (Adenan) passing on Jan 11 and will be among a factors that will pull electorate to opinion for a BN candidate.

The by-election debate ceramah (talks) are also not in full pitch yet, only one ceramah per night during a moment, and even that had been cancelled in some instances.

Yesterday, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Azizul Annuar Adenan, who represented his mother, had a walkabout during a Lundu city marketplace to accommodate voters.

According to Lundu district military arch DSP Wong Chee Keong, they had so distant authorized 5 ceramah permits for a BN candidate, though had not perceived any focus for a assent from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru claimant Rapelson Richard Hamit and Sarawak Reform Party’s Johnny Aput.

Rapelson, when contacted, pronounced he himself had not started campaigning though a PBDS Baru debate machine was already in a area.

He also pronounced that he would not be fasten a print fight though would instead use a house-to-house debate proceed to accommodate voters.

“This way, we will be means to broach my summary some-more effectively to a voters,” he said.

Rapelson pronounced his aim organisation was a Bumiputera and he would be lifting a local prevalent rights (NCR) land issue.

Meanwhile, Johnny pronounced he had not started his by-election debate yet. ― Bernama

