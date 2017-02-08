An Election Commission officer does a final credentials during a assignment centre in Lundu. ― Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 4 ― It is hardly 8am though a district mosque devalue here is already abuzz with a participation of Barisan Nasional supporters prepared to accompany their Tanjong Datu by-election claimant to a assignment centre during Lundu Community Centre.

The assignment centre opens during 9am and nonetheless it is too early to tell, there is no denote during this point, that BN would be contesting opposite other candidates.

The Tanjong Datu by-election was called following a genocide of Sarawak’s fifth Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem from heart complications on Jan 11 this year during a Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

The Election Commission has set Feb 18 as polling day.

Sarawak BN in a assembly on Feb 1 done a preference to margin Adenan’s widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu as their claimant in a by-election while PKR that contested for a chair in a final State Election opted not to this time.

In a 11th state choosing in May final year, Adenan, 72, performed 6,360 votes to win a chair with a infancy of 5,892 votes opposite PKR’s Jazolkipli Numan who usually cumulative 468 votes.

About 250 check workers have been allocated for a by-election routine that is estimated to cost RM997,919.

The Tanjong Datu subdivision has 9,959 purebred electorate comprising 9,771 normal electorate and 188 early voters.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who arrived in Kuching on Thursday is approaching to join a BN supporters in a way to a assignment centre this morning.

He will be assimilated by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg as good as other State Cabinet ministers.

The continue as of now is now fine. ― Bernama

Comments

comments