Teachers are reminded not to slur or go opposite a government. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKOTA KINABALU, May 2 ― Government teachers in Sabah have been reminded to be constant to their employer.

State Education executive Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul pronounced teachers as polite servants played an critical purpose in a doing of policies by a government, who is their employer, aside from their shortcoming to learn and explain believe to their students.

“As polite servants, we are not during autocracy to slur or go opposite a government. We should not contend or write anything in Facebook or WhatsApp opposite a employer,” she pronounced in her lecture to 547 new internal teachers here today.

The teachers, of whom 356 would be placed in primary schools and 191, in delegate schools, perceived their letters of appointment during a function.

Maimunah pronounced chain of a teachers in their possess state was in line with a government’s devise for 90 per cent of teachers in schools in Sabah and Sarawak to contain locals.

“In Sabah to date, a commission of internal teachers in ‘sekolah kebangsaan’ is 84 (%), and 76 (%) in ‘sekolah menengah kebangsaan,” she said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that a supervision had set a aim of 90 per cent for teachers from Sabah and Sarawak to be placed in their particular state, in a pierce to devolve energy to a dual states respectively, in a subsequent 3 years.

Meanwhile, Maimunah also reminded a new teachers to rehearse ethics in their contention and reside by a manners enshrined in a Education Act and General Orders. ― Bernama

