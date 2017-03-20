A member constant to a Islamic State in Iraq and a Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL dwindle in Raqqa Jun 29, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 20 — Two friends were charged in a Sessions Court here currently with attempting to go to Syria to dedicate militant acts there.

No defence was taken from Mohamad Awang, 41, a technician and Anwar, 28, an Indonesian farmer.

They allegedly committed a corruption in front of Crystal Crown Hotel in Jalan Jambu Mawar, Off Jalan Kepong Home here, during 12.00pm on Feb 21.

The assign underneath Section 130JA of a Penal Code review together with Section 511 of a same Code carries a limit 30 years seizure and a fine, on conviction.

Anwar stands indicted on another assign of gripping a Islamic State-related video in his mobile phone.

He allegedly committed a corruption during a same place, time and date, underneath Section 130JB(1)(a) of a Penal Code, that carries a limit 7 years seizure or a fine, and damage of any applicable asset.

Judge Zaman Mohd Noor bound Apr 28 for remention.

Deputy open prosecutor Nurfaida Mohd Rashidee seemed for a charge while a twin was unrepresented. — Bernama

