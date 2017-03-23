Teen motorist Ng Pei Ven will be charged with pushing underneath a change of an inebriating tomorrow. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Mar 23 ― The 19-year-old who allegedly gathering a wrong approach on a North-South Expressway (PLUS) and caused a deadly collision final week will be charged with pushing underneath a change of an inebriating tomorrow.

This will be a second assign for Ng Pei Ven from a incident, following a assign final week for immoderate bootleg drugs underneath Section 15 (1) (a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“It was motionless that a indicted be charged underneath Section 44(1)(a) of a Road Transport Act 1987 so she will be brought to justice tomorrow,” a military orator reliable today.

She would be probable for 3 to 10 years’ seizure and a excellent of between RM3,000 and RM20,000 if convicted.

On Mar 14, Ng allegedly gathering opposite trade on a quick line of a North-South Expressway and crashed into 9 vehicles, murdering a 26-year-old driver.

Videos of a teen’s blue automobile speeding on a wrong side of a highway and a issue of a collision became viral after they were uploaded on amicable media.

The Central Seberang Perai military has finished investigations into a box and submitted a full news to a Attorney-General’s bureau on Mar 22.

Ng is now out on bail from a progressing drug charge.

