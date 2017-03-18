Ng Pei Ven (centre), who was allegedly underneath a change of amphetamine during a occurrence on Tuesday, claimed hearing to a assign underneath Section 15(1)(a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 during a Bukit Mertajam magistrate’s court. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — The 19-year-old teen who gathering on a wrong side of a North-South Expressway (PLUS) and caused a deadly, multiple-vehicle pile-up was charged currently with drug abuse.

Ng Pei Ven, who was allegedly underneath a change of amphetamine during a occurrence on Tuesday, claimed hearing to a assign underneath Section 15(1)(a) of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 during a Bukit Mertajam magistrate’s court, the Star Online news portal reported today.

The assign carries a judgment of no some-more than dual years’ jail or a excellent on conviction.

Ng is also being investigated for forward pushing over a incident.

In a video of a Tuesday pile-up that has given widespread online, a blue Proton Gen2 allegedly driven by Ng was shown speeding opposite trade on a quick line of a PLUS nearby Permatang Pauh.

A successive video showed a issue of a collision that concerned 3 other vehicles and left a motorist of one, Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, dead.

Four other people were harmed in a crash.

Ng was afterwards taken into custody, and Seberang Prai Tengah district military arch Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul after pronounced she tested certain for amphetamine use.

