KUANTAN, Feb 5 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday systematic a applicable authorities to fill-up outworn mines with earth, generally those located nearby residential areas, to equivocate unfavourable incidents.

This followed an occurrence where 3 children drowned in a outworn bauxite cave during Taman Sungai Karang Jaya in Sungai Karang nearby here yesterday.

“We wish a applicable authorities can check on these outworn mines, to fill them adult with earth for reserve of residents in a area.

“If possible, place signboard to advise a open opposite personification in a area,” he told reporters when met during Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here tonight.

Tengku Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Iskandariah were during a sanatorium to offer their condolences to a families of a victims.

The 3 children who drowned in a cave were Salsabila Zuhairi, 12, and younger hermit Mahathir Mohamad, seven, and a friend, Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Sharif, 10. — Bernama

Comments

comments