KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — The series of inundate victims in Terengganu remained during 204 people (58 families) as during 8am today.

The Social Welfare Department, by a Infobanjir application, reported that 126 of a victims, who are from 38 families, were during a service centre during Sekolah Kebangsaan Gemuruh in Kuala Terengganu.

The remaining victims, comprising 78 people from 20 families, were during a service centre during Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau in Dungun.

Meanwhile, a Meteorological Department, by a website www.met.gov.my has released a warning on clever winds and severe seas.

It pronounced clever north-easterly winds of between 40 and 50 kilometre per hour (kmph) and waves as high as 3.5 metres are approaching in a waters off Kelantan and Terengganu today.

The continue condition is dangerous to tiny boat, sea recreational activities and sports. — Bernama

