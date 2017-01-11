Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Terengganu inundate evacuees series 204 this morning

By   /  January 11, 2017  /  Comments Off on Terengganu inundate evacuees series 204 this morning

    Print       Email

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 9 — The series of inundate victims in Terengganu remained during 204 people (58 families) as during 8am today.

The Social Welfare Department, by a Infobanjir application, reported that 126 of a victims, who are from 38 families, were during a service centre during Sekolah Kebangsaan Gemuruh in Kuala Terengganu.

The remaining victims, comprising 78 people from 20 families, were during a service centre during Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau in Dungun.

Meanwhile, a Meteorological Department, by a website www.met.gov.my has released a warning on clever winds and severe seas.

It pronounced clever north-easterly winds of between 40 and 50 kilometre per hour (kmph) and waves as high as 3.5 metres are approaching in a waters off Kelantan and Terengganu today.

The continue condition is dangerous to tiny boat, sea recreational activities and sports. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 3 hours ago on January 11, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 11, 2017 @ 9:39 am
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Immigration arch goes for a jugular

Read More →