Some of a health and beauty injection products confiscated by a Pharmacy Enforcement Branch of a Terengganu State Health Department are shown to a media, Jun 21, 2017 — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jun 21 — The Terengganu Health Department has seized unregistered cosmetic products and beauty injection apparatus value about RM700,000 in a sum of 31 raids in a initial 6 months of a year.

The raids were conducted by a department’s curative coercion division.

Department executive Dr Mohammad Omar pronounced of a number, 6 raids concerned premises that offering beauty injections value RM70,000 while a rest of a raids targeted those offered unregistered cosmetics products.

“The clients are mostly shabby by a announcement of these products that guarantee splendid and pleasing skin in a brief duration of time.

“Even those premises that were raided formerly were held offered these unregistered products due to high demand,” he told a press discussion here today. — Bernama

