Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman pronounced a final was given following a contractor’s disaster to finish houses during a time support betrothed and for loitering adult to dual years. — Bernama picSETIU, Jun 4 — Contractors given a shortcoming to build affordable housing for residents in Pulau Redang were released a warning to finish their projects on time or face a projects being handed over to others.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman pronounced a final was given following a contractor’s disaster to finish houses during a time support betrothed and for loitering adult to dual years.

He pronounced a organisation mount contingency be taken for a gratification of a residents of Pulau Redang who have waited prolonged and many of a second era still do not have homes since of a delay.

“The affordable housing plan is approaching to be entirely finished by Jul 31, 2017. This was a guarantee given by a progressing executive and a state supervision will try to get all a approvals as shortly as probable to capacitate us to palm over a houses.

“The housing plan has 4 blocks totalling 106 units with other comforts including a futsal gymnasium and a multipurpose hall. The stream cost of a plan is RM28.6 million,” he told reporters after visiting a housing plan site in Pulau Redang.

Ahmad Razif pronounced to this point, a executive has been charged Liquidated Ascertained Damage for being late for 613 days that reached a sum of RM3.2 million following a excellent of RM5,166 per day. — Bernama

Comments

comments