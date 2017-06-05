Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Terengganu MB: Contractors unwell to finish open housing in Pulau Redang given ultimatum

By   /  June 5, 2017  /  Comments Off on Terengganu MB: Contractors unwell to finish open housing in Pulau Redang given ultimatum

    Print       Email

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman pronounced a final was given following a contractors disaster to finish houses during a time support betrothed and for loitering adult to dual years. Bernama picTerengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman pronounced a final was given following a contractor’s disaster to finish houses during a time support betrothed and for loitering adult to dual years. — Bernama picSETIU, Jun 4 — Contractors given a shortcoming to build affordable housing for residents in Pulau Redang were released a warning to finish their projects on time or face a projects being handed over to others. 

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman pronounced a final was given following a contractor’s disaster to finish houses during a time support betrothed and for loitering adult to dual years.

He pronounced a organisation mount contingency be taken for a gratification of a residents of Pulau Redang who have waited prolonged and many of a second era still do not have homes since of a delay.

“The affordable housing plan is approaching to be entirely finished by Jul 31, 2017. This was a guarantee given by a progressing executive and a state supervision will try to get all a approvals as shortly as probable to capacitate us to palm over a houses.

“The housing plan has 4 blocks totalling 106 units with other comforts including a futsal gymnasium and a multipurpose hall. The stream cost of a plan is RM28.6 million,” he told reporters after visiting a housing plan site in Pulau Redang.

Ahmad Razif pronounced to this point, a executive has been charged Liquidated Ascertained Damage for being late for 613 days that reached a sum of RM3.2 million following a excellent of RM5,166 per day. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 20 hours ago on June 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 5, 2017 @ 7:54 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Organisers contend Jerusalem’s Jubilee eventuality not political

Read More →