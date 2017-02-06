The ‘ceiba codatii’ tree costs RM180,000. ― Picture around Facebook/ Zakaria DagangKUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 1 ― Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman will take authorised movement opposite those who have concerned him and a state supervision in a squeeze and planting of “ceiba codatii” trees in a new municipality growth plan in Kuala Nerus.

Ahmad Razif pronounced he was not wakeful of a existence or planting of a “ceiba codatii” trees given a plan was underneath a office of a Public Works Department (JKR).

“I was not wakeful of such a plan until a news went viral on amicable media. The trees were not bought my me or a state government. The whole plan was rubbed by a Public Works Department and we was sensitive a trees were contributed by a executive of a project.

“Since my name has been concerned by some insane parties, we will have to cruise holding authorised action,” he told reporters after visiting a Rumah Warisan Haji Su in Losong, here today.

Yesterday, media reports pronounced JKR Terengganu had denied a impasse of Ahmad Razif or a state supervision in a squeeze and planting of a trees that cost RM180,000 a tree.

Ahmad Razif pronounced he would ask for a news from a officers concerned in a plan tomorrow given they are still on leave. ― Bernama

