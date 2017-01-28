HATYAI, Jan 25 — Thai military have arrested a Malaysian male believed to be a squad personality wanted by them for a goldsmith emporium spoliation in Hatyai on Jan 6.

Songkla Provincial Police Investigation Division arch Col Sakda Jarengkul pronounced a 53-year-old male was arrested by a military dual days ago during his rented residence in Hatyai.

“On Jan 6, armed with a pistol, he is believed to have attacked a goldsmith emporium in Jalan Montree, Hatyai, of 1.7kg of trinket valued during 2.3 million baht (about RM290,000),” he pronounced to reporters.

A military investigation of a suspect’s rented residence showed adult jewellery, 127,400 baht (RM16,000), a 9mm pistol, 50 rounds of ammunition, clothes, and a motorcycle believed to have been used in a robbery.

Sakda pronounced a male also had rapist annals in Malaysia and Thailand, and is believed to have been concerned in during slightest 10 cases of spoliation and murder in a dual countries.

He is also believed to have been concerned in a murder of dual Thai nationals in Songkla in 2014.

“Ten years ago, he is believed to have been concerned in a spoliation during a goldsmith emporium in Butterworth of trinket valued during 50 million baht (RM6.4 million),” he said.

After a robbery, he fled to Thailand and went into stealing in Chiang Mai for 10 years with a use of a fake temperament he had bought for 250,000 baht (RM32,000).

The male was usually concerned in large robberies, he said.

Sakda pronounced a male would be charged for robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition as good as murder. — Bernama

