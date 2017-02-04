A gold-plated chariot value RM3 million is prepared for a way with Lord Murugan’s vel (spear) on Feb 8, 2017 in and with a Thaipusam jubilee in George Town. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — For a initial time, this year’s Thaipusam festival in Penang will declare a golden ‘vel’ or stalk used by Lord Murugan carried on a golden chariot by a nine-kilometre procession.

It will be a initial coming of a golden chariot after 231 years and this year’s way will certainly, take a hearts of visitors from around a universe as they come to watch a initial eventuality in Malaysia during a Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga nearby here.

For hundreds of years, a statue of Lord Murugan had always been carried on a china chariot during a Thaipusam festival in Penang. This year, however, both a golden and china chariots will be used for a tour to a temple.

Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple chairman, R. Subramaniam pronounced subsequent month’s Thaipusam festival would be a grand and singular celebration.

He pronounced a golden chariot way would start from a Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Lebuh Queen during 5am, and was due to arrive during Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple during 11pm on a same day.

“The specially-designed RM3 million golden chariot from India weighs 2,300kg or 2.3 tonnes, and measures 14 feet in height,” he told Bernama when met during a church recently.

Interestingly, a golden chariot will be pulled by men, distinct a china chariot that had always been pulled by bullocks.

According to Subramaniam, 56, a golden chariot was combined since previously, a church was tiny though times have altered and a church has been lengthened to embody a operation of comforts and has turn a internal and universe attraction.

He pronounced over 1.3 million visitors were approaching to attend a Thaipusam jubilee this year to declare a singular procession.

Commenting on probable clashes with a participation of a dual chariots, he denied there would be fights or disputes as reported.

“No such thing is going to happen. We are here to offer a prayers and ask for blessings and this is a eremite event,” pronounced Subramaniam, assured a eventuality would be a pacific event as a military would also be around to safeguard a way went on smoothly.

He also refuted claims a golden chariot way was going opposite age-old tradition.

“No, we are not violation any tradition. The china chariot will lift a Lord Murugan statue while a golden chariot will lift his golden ‘vel’.

“There is no emanate here unless, a golden chariot also carries a Lord Murugan statue,” remarkable a church chairman.

It is accepted a china chariot way operated by a Chettiar village will start from a Kovil Veedu Temple in Lebuh Penang and conduct towards a Nattukotai Chettiar Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga.

Subramaniam pronounced visitors from Singapore, Indonesia, Canada and Australia would be among a crowd, adding that 127 booths would be accessible to offer giveaway food and drinks.

The Thaipusam festival is distinguished by Hindus worldwide to honour a Hindu god, Lord Subramaniam who is also famous as Lord Murugan. — Bernama

