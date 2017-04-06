Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

The small island that was a gateway to Penang a century ago

By   /  April 6, 2017  /  Comments Off on The small island that was a gateway to Penang a century ago

    Print       Email

Between 1877 and 1957, all nearing migrants to Penang were initial quarantined during Pulau Jerejak. Picture by KE OoiBetween 1877 and 1957, all nearing migrants to Penang were initial quarantined during Pulau Jerejak. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 4 — More than a century ago, a tiny island off a categorical island of Penang was a initial stop for immigrants entrance to a state.

Between a years of 1877 and 1957, all nearing migrants were initial quarantined during a island, Pulau Jerejak, before they were authorised to enter what was afterwards called Prince of Wales Island.

According to historian and author, Mike Gibby, 69, some-more than 1.13 million people were quarantined on a island over a years.

“We can contend that a vital apportionment of a ancestors of Penangites currently were quarantined there,” he told reporters during a press discussion announcing a open forum on Pulau Jerejak.

The tiny island off a easterly of Penang Island also has one of a beginning leprosy sanatoriums in a country, that was founded by Chinese businessmen in Penang.

“The initial 25 lepers changed into a building willingly before a island was recognized as a leprosarium and after hosted some-more than 7,000 lepers,” he said.

More than 5,000 people died on a tiny island and a cemeteries where they were buried still exist on a island, many of that lonesome by a healthy vegetation.

He pronounced there are now usually a few leprosy camps remaining on a island while a categorical home is already gone.

“This island is a partial of a story of a straits allotment and a story of Malaya,” he said.

Gibby, who is essay a book on Pulau Jerejak, pronounced these ruins of a island’s abounding story will be left if a due redevelopment devise for a island is approved.

Penang Forum, a bloc of Penang non-governmental organisations, is organising a open forum patrician #savejerejak: Unravelling a tip of Pulau Jerejak during Penang Institute on Apr 8.

Penang Forum member Ben Wismen pronounced a row of researchers and historians will benefaction contribution about a island as a quarantine camp, a leprosarium, a illness sanatorium, a apprehension centre and a healthy timberland reserve.

He stressed that Penang Forum was not opposite development, though hoped that any developments designed for a island will take into comment a history, stress and amicable sentiments of a island.

He pronounced developments designed for a island should be tolerable and cruise a healthy sourroundings that was formerly due to be gazetted as a permanent timberland reserve.

UDA Holdings had final year announced that it had entered into a joint-venture agreement with Q Islands Development Sdn Bhd (QID) to redevelop Jerejak Rainforest Resort Spa.

They also designed to build a churned growth devise on a 32.3ha of land surrounding a review that will embody 1,200 residential units, a thesis park, a marina, hotels and a cycling track.

UDA Holdings pronounced a Penang state supervision already authorized a redevelopment master devise and work is approaching to start in late 2017.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 4 hours ago on April 6, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 6, 2017 @ 4:41 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Sibu’s duck wings poser ends after Customs admits to mass burial

Read More →