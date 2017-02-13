Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Health Ministry has suggested those who might be influenced with a Influenza A pathogen (H1N1) to take a required precautionary measures to equivocate a pathogen from being widespread to others.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pronounced those who have a flu, that could lead to a “swine flu,” should also besiege themselves from a open or wear a facade when outdoors.

“They should wear a facade when out in open and rinse their hands during all times,” he told reporters during a “MySihat Run 2017” eventuality hold during Padang Merbok, here today.

Two H1N1 cases were reported in Malacca, believed to be engaged by dual students of SK Tengkera 2, Melaka Tengah yesterday.

On a apart issue, Dr Noor Hisham pronounced a media’s description of a leptospirosis pathogen as a “mystery virus” could means open anxiety.

“The media has viral a illness as a ‘mystery virus’ causing panic to a people in Kajang, it is not a puzzling virus,” he said.

Three people in Kelantan were reliable to have engaged leptospirosis as of Friday and it was believed to be related to a new floods in Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam pronounced yesterday that a three, along with 3 others, had formerly been certified to Tanah Merah Hospital after attending a family entertainment in Kajang, Selangor.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 people participated in a really initial MySihat Run 2017 to support a government’s joining in compelling healthy vital and revoke non-communicable illness (NCD) among Malaysians.

The run, themed “Together For Health,” was organized by a Malaysian Health Promotion Board (MySihat) with support from a Health Ministry, Federal Territory Amateur Athletic Association (FTAAA) and a Persatuan Kebajikan Golongan Asnaf Gelandangan Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor. — Bernama

