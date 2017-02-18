A organisation of people is seen entertainment during Padang Merbok during a PAS-led Himpunan 355 convene in Kuala Lumpur Feb 18, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18— The PAS-led Himpunan 355 convene is already a packaged show, only 30 mins past a central starting time of 2pm.

Thousands have converged on Padang Merbok to join a Himpunan 355, in support of PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill that seeks to rectify a Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355.

The amendment is directed during augmenting a Shariah Court’s energy to pass sentences.

There is an atmosphere of frolic here with a outrageous series of stalls holding in sprightly sales offered drinks, food and Islamic products, with a attendees being entertained with nasyid performances.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments