The outpost after a collision that claimed a lives of 7 tahfiz students after it skidded and fell into a depth and crashed into a residence during Km 55 Jalan Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu, nearby Kampung Telekung, Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jun 6 — The condition of 3 Maahad Tahfiz Al Hashimi eremite propagandize students who were harmed when a outpost crashed into a residence in Kuala Krai final Friday, has taken a spin for a better.

The pile-up that occurred in Kampung Tualang claimed a lives of 7 other students.

School principal, Mohd Azam Tarmizi pronounced Ahmad Syakir Azfar Abd Rahim, 16, was improving during a Kuala Krai Hospital while Muhammad Faiz Hafizuddin Mohamad Izahir, also 16, was during a Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM), Kubang Kerian.

Muhammad Nur Haikal Fauzi, 14, is recuperating during a Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here.

Three other victims who were also in a outpost were liberated from a Machang and Kuala Krai hospitals, Mohd Azam pronounced when contacted here today.

They were Mohamad Aidil Ismail, 14; Muhamad Syuwari Mana Sikana, 14, as good as their concomitant teachers, Muhammad Izzat Mohamad Nor, 24, and Muhammad Hamzi Muhammad Husham, 24.

Mohd Azam pronounced a teachers had been given leave from avocation to redeem from a mishap of a incident.

In a pile-up about 9.40am, a outpost ferrying 12 tahfiz students to attend an Al Quran Interpretation Conference during Madinah Ramadan, Kota Bharu, skidded and crashed into a residence during a 55km Jalan Krai-Kota Bharu in Kampung Telekong, Kuala Krai.

Seven students, including a Thai national, were killed. Five died during a stage and a rest during a Kuala Krai Hospital. — Bernama

