The 3 group believed to be members of a feign credit label associate were nabbed by military during a Danok Immigration Centre yesterday evening. — Reuters pic SADAO, Jun 7 — Three Malaysian group have been arrested for regulating feign credit and ATM cards to repel 600,000bBaht (RM77,000) that they finished spending during their 28-day stay in Thailand.

“They lived expensively for 28 days in Danok, Songkla and Phuket until their income ran out,” pronounced Songkla Province Immigration Police arch Col Sangkom Takso, adding that a arrests were done with a team-work of Sadao military CID.

He pronounced military had perceived reports from banks that were victims of a group and they found 30 feign credit and ATM cards, a tool to reproduce cards, formula list and money from a men.

Also confiscated was a Penang purebred four-wheel expostulate a 3 group were travelling in, pronounced Sangkom.

According to him, internal military also perceived several reports from a victims who complained of losing between 1,000 baht (RM128) to 20,000 baht (RM2,564) from their bank accounts.

An investigation of their passports showed a group in their 40s entered Thailand on May 9.

Initial investigations showed they certified to regulating feign credit and ATM cards to repel cash. — Bernama

