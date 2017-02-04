Raphaelson Richard Hamit has submitted his focus to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Pictures by Sulok Tawie LUNDU, Feb 4 — The Tanjong Datu by-election will be a three-cornered competition between Barisan Nasional (BN), STAR and PBDS Baru.

The possibilities are Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, a widow of former arch apportion Tan Sri Adenan Satem whose genocide triggered a election; Johnny Aput (STAR) and Raphaelson Richard Hamit (PBDS Baru)

Former commando Asbol Abdullah had filed his focus to competition as an independent, though his assignment paper was rejected.

STAR claimant Johnny Aput has submitted his focus to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election.Returning officer Hamsien Atar reliable a names of a possibilities about 20 mins after nominations sealed during 10am.

