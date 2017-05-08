IPOH, May 1 — A three-year-old lady was fatally knocked down by a outpost that also strike dual women during a ‘Golden Hill’ night marketplace nearby Cameron Highlands, final night.

The child, Adra Mustaffa Kamal from Kampung Tenglu Laut, Mersing, Johor Bahru succumbed to critical conduct injuries during Sultannah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Tanah Rata, while a other dual victims postulated leg and conduct injuries.

Cameron Highlands District Police arch DSP Hasadid A. Hamid pronounced in a occurrence during 9.45pm, a child was looking during some toys with her relatives and dual siblings during one of a stalls.

He pronounced Ching See Siang @ Hee See Siang, 30, a hawker, after shutting his case was pushing divided in his van.

“The outpost lurched brazen and strike some stalls and people during a site including a deceased,” he pronounced in a matter today.

Meanwhile, a dual harmed women were sent to a same sanatorium and subsequently to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for serve treatment.

Hasadid pronounced Ching who was unhurt, lodged a military news that he had unexpected gifted physique cramp and upheld out while driving.

He pronounced a outpost motorist was incarcerated to promote review underneath Section 41 of a Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

Comments

comments