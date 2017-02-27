Basic information will be collected from Klang businesses, households, supervision organisations, non-for-profits and preparation institutions. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 – Do we have 5 mins to spare? If you’re a proprietor of Klang and your answer is yes, afterwards Think City would like we to attend in their baseline village consult as they find ideas to revitalize a Selangor stately town.

Think City has surveyed and helped reinvigorate a middle core of Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Butterworth and many recently Johor Baru is now streamer to Klang to lift out a identical charge from Feb 26 to Mar 31.

“The baseline investigate will assistance us know a business, amicable and informative activities in Klang city and to emanate a plan that will assistance revitalize a city,” Lee Jia Ping, KL programme executive for Think City, pronounced in a matter today.

The Klang City Rejuvenation (KCR) team, comprising members from Think City, a Klang Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a Klang Indian Chambers of Commerce, a Selangor Malay Chambers of Commerce and in partnership with a Klang Municipal Council, will be collecting simple information from businesses, households, supervision organisations, non-for-profits and preparation institutions and will find a community’s views on how a area can be improved.

Their concentration areas are especially within a financial and birthright districts that side a Klang River.

Residents can assistance by responding their questions when approached by a group of 18 enumerators. You can recognize them by their uniforms and they will also have marker tags.

“The baseline investigate is an critical initial step to a rejuvenation of Klang city and will assistance us to make sensitive decisions as we work towards compelling a insurance and growth of vital heritage, enlightenment and design as good as minister towards a graduation of Klang as one of a traveller hotspots in Malaysia,” Ter Leong Leng, authority of a KCR plan operative cabinet pronounced in a statement.

Those seeking some-more information can hit Hui Wai Chung during Tel: 03-2260-1095 or email: waichung.hui@thinkcity.com.my

Think City is a wholly-owned auxiliary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad that is saved by Yayasan Hasanah that seeks to emanate some-more liveable and tolerable cities in Malaysia.

It was determined in 2009 to reinvigorate a Unesco birthright core of George Town, Penang and has given stretched the work to Butterworth, Kuala Lumpur and many recently Johor Baru.

Comments

comments