Dr Mahathir done a avowal that Malaysia was now ‘one of a 10 many hurtful nation in a world’, though did not state that ranking he was referring to. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s explain that Malaysia was among a “top 10 many hurtful countries” in a universe is demonstrably false, pronounced Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Questioning how a former primary apportion arrived during such a conclusion, a communications and multimedia apportion pronounced a explain was not upheld by new reports on a topic.

Salleh pronounced he was means to locate reports by CNBC, a New York Times, and UK’s The Independent on a many hurtful countries in a world, though nothing listed Malaysia.

He pronounced a countries described as such were constantly Somalia, South Sudan, North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau and Venezuela.

“Even some-more engaging is a fact that ranker.com came out with a many hurtful countries list formed on Transparency International’s news and Malaysia was not even in a tip 100 list.

“So where did Mahathir get his contribution from? Has someone been feeding him fake news?” Salleh wrote on his blog today.

Salleh’s method operates a Sebenarnya.my “fake news” checker underneath a auspices of a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

