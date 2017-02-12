Lawyer Baru Bian says there should not be any obstacles imposed on people who wish to come out of Islam, Feb 9, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, February 9 ― The Federal Court concluded currently to a full conference for 3 Sarawakian Muslim translates who face state-level hurdles in their wish to return to their strange religion.

Jenry Peter alias Nur Mudzdhalifah Abdullah, Mohd Syafiq Abdullah alias Tiong Choo Ting and Selina Jau Abdullah had asked if a Sarawak Shariah Court has office over apostasy matters or acclimatisation out Islam when a Sarawak Syariah Court Ordinance 2001 has no sustenance concerning acclimatisation into Islam.

Federal Court decider Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar, who chaired a three-men panel, pronounced a doubt of law acted by a 3 field compulsory an answer as there have been identical cases nationwide.

“The Sarawak Syariah Court Ordinance is a critical matter and if a legislation does nothing, what about a typical people?” a decider said.

Sitting with Suriyadi were Federal Court judges Tan Sri Belia Yusof Wahi and Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Wha.

The 3 applicants, represented by counsel Baru Bian, are suing a Sarawak Islamic Religious Department, a Islamic Affairs Council, a National Registration Department (NRD) and a state supervision to be authorised to return to Christianity.

They also asked a justice for an sequence to enforce a NRD director-general to change their Muslim names to their strange names and their sacrament from Islam to Christianity in their central records.

The High Court, in 2015, had ruled that it had no office to hear apostasy cases.

Last August, a Court of Appeal deserted their focus for a legal examination to enforce a 4 respondents to emanate a minute of recover to them as they are no longer practising Muslims.

The 4 respondents were represented by state Deputy Attorney-General Saferi Ali and Shamsul Bolhassan.

Later, Baru told reporters that he had met with a late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem final year on a need to rectify a Sarawak Syariah Court Ordinance.

The counsel recounted that Adenan had pronounced he would investigate a issue.

Baru combined that a ordinance, like other Islamic ordinances from a other states, is wordless on those who wish to exit Islam.

He pronounced there should not be any obstacles imposed on people who wish to come out of Islam so prolonged as they have done a orthodox stipulation they are no longer practising Muslims.

“Our evidence is that given they are no longer Muslims, as sworn in their orthodox declarations, a Shariah Court has no office over them,” he said.

