Touch n’ Go smallest top-up shelved, says Rosnah

April 28, 2017

A Malaysian highway user pays a fee hire in Kuala Lumpur Dec 18, 2013. Picture by Choo Choy MayA Malaysian highway user pays a fee hire in Kuala Lumpur Dec 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25 — Highway concessionaires have been systematic to postpone commanding a smallest RM30 tip adult rate for a Touch n’ Go cards during a fee plazas so as not to weight motorists.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin pronounced a pierce to levy a smallest tip adult rate for a Touch n’ Go cards was due by a Malaysian Association of Highway Concession Companies (PSKLM) to overcome overload during tip adult lanes during fee plazas during rise hours.

“The method has educated a benefaction companies to postpone a due beginning and find other ways to overcome overload during a fee plazas.

“The supervision is endangered with a weight shouldered by consumers, including those in a B40 category, and is always looking for ways to solve problems amicably for all quarters,” she said.

She was responding to an verbal doubt from Senator Datuk Shahanim Mohamad in a Senate today. — Bernama

  Published: April 28, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 28, 2017 @ 5:48 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

