A merchant was condemned to a sum of 23 years jail by a Kuala Lumpur High Court after he pleaded guilty to 3 terrorism-related charges. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — A merchant was condemned to a sum of 23 years jail by a High Court here currently after he pleaded guilty to 3 terrorism-related charges.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down a visualisation on Mohd Shaifful Shahril Ramli, 29, to be served from a date of arrest, that was Jul 19, 2016.

Mohd Shaifful Shahril was condemned to 8 years jail for giving support to a belligerent group, 13 years jail for a elect of a militant act and another dual years jail for possession of equipment associated to terrorism, to be served concurrently.

On a initial count, Mohd Shaifful Shahril was charged with giving support to a Daesh organisation around a mobile phone focus Telegram in a organisation ‘amanah(phb) vs pas’ underneath a name Putra Zulkarnain and Anonymous/Anonimous between Jun 18, 2016 and Jun 29, 2016.

The charge, underneath Section 130 J (1)(a) of a Penal Code, provides an seizure for life, or for adult to 30 years, or with fine, and is also probable to damage of any skill used in a elect of a offence.

He was also charged with ancillary a militant act involving a use of explosives with a goal to pursue an ideology, and with goal to stimulate Malaysians around Telegram on his mobile phone between Jun 26 and 29, 2016.

The charge, underneath Section 130 J (1)(b) of a Penal Code, provides a identical punishment, on conviction.

The third charge, underneath Section 130 JB (1)(a) of a Penal Code, was for possession of a winter wardrobe and a flag, both with a Islamic State (IS) trademark on them, during about 9.45 am on Jul 22 final year.

Mohd Shaifful Shahril, who is married, was charged with committing all a offences during No 3, Lorong Indah 1, Kampung Sri Indah B, Sungai Buloh.

In a judgment, Ab Karim pronounced Mohd Shaifful Shahril should realize that Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was a terrorist.

“The forgive that he (accused) had never met (Muhammad Wanndy) physically can't be supposed by a court, and in today’s sophistication, there is no need for earthy meeting,” he added.

Earlier during mitigation, Mohd Shaifful Shahril pronounced he was shabby by a group, though was now distress and regretted his doings.

“I can't bear to be distant from my family and hoped to be given a possibility to change,” he added.

Deputy open prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry prosecuted. — Bernama

Comments

comments