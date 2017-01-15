A shopper during a outlet in Petaling Jaya carries divided his equipment but a use of cosmetic bags. — Picture by Azneal Ishak PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Some business operators participating in a #bebasplastik debate were still misleading about a correct use of a 20-sen collected from a sale of cosmetic bags.

While some traders in a Section 14 area reliable a collection is used to account their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, others pronounced they were regulating it as collateral to buy some-more cosmetic bags.

Book emporium owners Steven Tan, 35, pronounced while he supports a view behind a cosmetic bag ban, a structure for correct channeling of a account is indispensable to safeguard a state supervision meets a goal.

“I cruise everybody knows they have to compensate a additional 20 sen for a cosmetic bag and we don’t cruise many know where a income goes to or what purpose it serves.

“As a trader, we am also confused. It would not be satisfactory to assume it is my income so we am ‘recycling’ a income to buy cosmetic bags,” he told Malay Mail.

Mini outlet owners T. Thibashinee, 48, echoed Tan’s view adding that a government’s call to exercise a anathema was not clear.

“To request for a looseness or to replenish a licence, we will need to support a #bebasplastik debate and assign business 20 sen per bag, we accepted that much. But would we be violating a law if we cruise a collection as a partial of my daily profit?” she asked, adding she infrequently used a income to buy cosmetic bags.

Pharmacy administrator Rokiah Salleh, 54 pronounced a organization had been actively creation donations to free bodies given a ‘no cosmetic bag day’ debate was initial introduced in Selangor in 2010.

“In Selangor, Saturdays have been ‘no cosmetic bag day’ for a past 6 years. Since then, we have been actively contributing to gift organisations nationwide,” she said.

Convenience emporium owners Mohd Latif Shakirin, 56, pronounced he had donated a apportionment of a collection from a prior years to some free bodies in a Klang Valley and dictated to do a same with a stream collection.

Comments

comments