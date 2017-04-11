Earlier this week, Malay Mail reported several women claiming they had been theme to repulsive bathing checks during a new pursuit talk for moody attendants with a informal airlines, including being told to mislay their tops and lift adult their skirts to check for cut outlines like scars, tattoos and even pimples. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — Police as good as a transport, tellurian resources, and gratification authorities should examine Malindo Airline for probable rapist bungle following claims women pursuit seekers were asked to mislay their tops, a Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) pronounced today.

Its secretary-general J. Solomon pronounced if true, a occurrence would be a defilement of privacy, passionate abuse and a rapist offence.

“We impute to a media news by NUFAM and Malindo Airlines; such routine if reliable is a passionate abuse and tantamount to a rapist corruption and requires evident military intervention,” he pronounced in a statement.

“The Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources and a Police should control an evident review and get to a bottom of this; and if loyal to safeguard such demeaning methodology in an talk is stopped immediately and a perpetrators dealt with seriously,” he added.

Malindo’s open family and communications executive Raja Sa’adi Raja Amrin shielded a checks as customary procession and claimed other airlines conducted identical routines.

NUFAM, that is a National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia, has voiced snub on interest of a intensity recruits and vowed to urge them.

