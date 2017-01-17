IPOH, Jan 12 — Before falling your teeth into a tasty stir-fried lotus base image to ring in a Year of a Rooster, gangling a suspicion for a overworked farmers who helped put a food on your plate.

While other farmers accumulate crops from fields and plantations, that is no easy feat, lotus farmers might have an even harder time as a nautical plant especially grows in ghastly pool waters.

To get a crunchy sweetmeat on your plate, a rancher like Lau Kim Sang, 75, spends anywhere between 3 and 4 hours waist-deep in a pool underneath a morning sun.

“We start during about 6am and finish tighten to 10am, so we can ride a lotus base to a indiscriminate markets before they tighten during noon,” pronounced Lau during his 2ha plantation in Chemor here.

“It takes a fee on your hands and behind since we are tortuous and pulling a vegetables out from a bed of a pond. The leeches aren’t fun either.

“But I’ve been doing this for about 40 years and we am used to it.”

Farmers like Lau wade by a murky ponds, acid with their hands for a white lotus roots before pulling them out of a soil.

Generally, there are 7 harvesting durations each dual years for a lotus, that is believed to have originated from India.

The unfeeling is partial of a Chinese New Year culinary tradition as it symbolises a clever holds of family ties.

The direct for lotus vegetables is famous to spike dramatically forward of Chinese New Year. Stir-fried lotus and lotus base soup are among a dishes served during Chinese New Year reunion dinners.

“Before Chinese New Year, a cost is about RM8, though it can dump to RM2 or RM4 after a jubilee since a direct goes down,” pronounced Lau, who also plants corn and chilli.

However, he pronounced this year’s prices were mostly influenced by a stormy continue in Nov and December.

“Production in my plantation went down by about 1,000kg for this latest harvest, and a prices had to be increased,” he said.

In a beside farm, workman Phoon Ah Gui, 63, estimated prolongation had left down by about 50 per cent.

“The plants grow in murky water, though they still need sunlight, and there was too most sleet before this,” he said.

“In this farm, we can get about 10,000 kg of lotus during a 10-day harvesting period. However, a numbers were most reduce since of a rain.”

Despite a occasional prolongation dips, Lau believes a welfare for normal lotus dishes will keep a direct high.

“This food is a normal tack for a Chinese community, and we consider a direct will continue,” he said, entertainment another base from a pond.

“It’s tough work, though hopefully, we will be means to continue to make ends accommodate by planting lotus.”

Comments

comments