Bakri (left) and ASP Ahmad Al Faisal Abd Ghani check a standing of a automobile regulating iCOP. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Traffic Police Investigation and Enforcement (operation) officer DSP Bakri Zainal Abidin, who headed a crackdown on erring Singaporean motorists, speaks to Malay Mail’s Praven Suppayah on a hurdles faced in creation offenders from opposite a Causeway compensate up.

Q: What are a categorical excuses given by Singaporean motorists held with delinquent summonses?

Bakri: ‘The summonses are not mine!’ They also distortion that a automobile was rented. They also give absurd forgive like ‘I don’t know about it’.

Q: What trade offences are frequently committed by Singaporean drivers here?

Bakri: Speeding and pushing recklessly. Since Singapore is despotic with highway reserve rules, they come here for ‘adventure rides’, branch Johor Baru into their playground. Some come here usually to exam expostulate their cars in a four-lane highways.

Q: Why aren’t they profitable up?

Bakri: Singaporeans have blending Malaysians’ ‘tidak apa’ attitude. They know Malaysians don’t worry when they get summonses so Singaporeans do a same thing. But they consider they can get divided with it.

Q. How do we devise to change this mentality?

Bakri: The change has to come from Malaysians first. That’s a usually approach it’s going to happen.

Advanced high-definition camera is used to review car registration series plates and a information is sent to Bukit Aman’s database for verification. — Malay Mail picQ: How has state-of-the-art record such as iCOP help?

Bakri: The good thing about iCOP is it does not usually assistance locate trade offenders though also criminals roaming a streets. The complement has a ‘Hot List’ where a database of criminals on a run is stored. While conducting roadblocks, there is a possibility we might seize a wanted person.

Q: What is a advantage of iCOP?

Bakri: It can detect vehicles from a stretch of 500m and those travelling during 200kph. It also concurrently scans a four-lane highway.

Q: Are there skeleton to fit iCOP in all unit cars?

Bakri: We now have 600 iCOP inclination and a devise is to have it in all unit cars, though there is a cost factor.

Q: What is your summary to erring Singapore motorists?

Bakri: We acquire we to a nation though when we are here, follow highway rules. When we dedicate an offence, we have to compensate a fine. Stop giving us a forgive that we did not know about a summonses. We will go all out to safeguard a roads are safe.

There are ways to check if we have superb summonses, record on to rilek.com.my or during myeg.com.my. They can also call a hotline during 03-22663356, or send an SMS to POLIS SAMANspaceIC/car registration series to 15888 to check for superb summonses.



