KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Police have discharged a probability that a murder of trans lady Sameera Krishnan was a hatred crime.

The Star quoted Pahang CID arch Senior Asst Commissioner Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah as observant that a military was questioning a victim’s past activities and to see if it was associated to a abduction box in Klang dual years ago.

But Raja Shahrom pronounced his group have found no component of hatred crime so far.

“We are looking into a victim’s past activities and also either a murder was related to a abduction box in Klang dual years ago.

“We are questioning if it was an act of vengeance, though there is no denote that a murder was a hatred crime opposite a transgender individual,” he said.

Sameera, 26, was found passed on Thursday with a gunshot wound and her physique lame in Jalan Pasar, Kuantan, reportedly after she went out to buy food.

The transgender lady was a categorical declare in her possess abduction case, that had been set for conference during a Shah Alam justice early subsequent month.

Sameera was abducted in 2015, though was advantageous adequate to be discovered by military when her captors’ automobile crashed with another car during a Sungai Rasau fee plaza.

Kuantan OCPD Asst Comm Ab­­dul Aziz Salleh pronounced military were holding a box severely like any other crime.

“The indicate is someone was murdered so military will examine this box entirely according to procession as always,” he was quoted saying.

Four fingers on Sameera’s right palm were severed. She had serious conduct injuries and was shot in a posterior.

The savagery of a murder has led to activists branding it as a “hate crime”.

