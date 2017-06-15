KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 10 — The Transport Ministry currently denied reports on a portal (See Hua Daily) that 3 Automated Enforcement System (AES) were commissioned during 3 locations in Miri, Sarawak this year.

The Transport Ministry in a matter currently pronounced usually 7 new locations have been identified to incorporate a AES and trade corruption demerit complement (Kejara) to emanate recognition underneath a Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) via Malaysia effective Apr 15.

“Reports that pronounced 831 units of cameras were commissioned via a country, including 18 units in Sarawak is not true,” pronounced a method in a statement.

The Ministry has never set a specific series of cameras to be commissioned though instead a Awas complement would be complicated in fact and feedback from a people taken into account.

“The Transport Ministry would also like to repudiate a same news that pronounced a Awas complement would take over a whole coercion of trade offences from a police,” pronounced a matter adding that both systems would be underneath a police. — Bernama

