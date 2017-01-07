Aerial perspective of Kuala Krai city that was cut off for a few days after a Kelantan River overflowed in Dec 2014. — Bernama pictureKUALA KRAI, Dec 31 ― The mishap of a large floods in Dec 2014 has stirred residents in a low-lying areas of Kuala Krai to leave immediately to service centres when their encampment became flooded following heated sleet given early this morning.

Several inundate victims when met by Bernama, pronounced they did not wish to bear final notation depletion anymore as gifted in 2014 as it risked their lives.

Among a villages influenced by a floods are Kampung Keroh, Kampung Bedal and Guchil, causing a villagers to pierce to service centres, in stages, given 8am.

A Kampung Bedal resident, Khadtijah Mohd Noor, 60, pronounced she retreated to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Keroh regulating a family vessel during 9am, with her 4 children, aged between 15 and 20, when a inundate during her residence rose to knee-level.

Meanwhile, comparison citizen Bidah Daud, 71, pronounced a depletion reminded her of a comfortless floods dual years ago.

“I came here earlier, boarding a villager’s boat, during 7am, as we feared that if we did not leave early it would be harder for me to save myself as we lived alone,” she added.

Suhaimi Yunos, 47, who was housed during Sekolah Kebangsaan Bedal pronounced he began salvaging critical equipment given 5am today, before waking adult his mother and 3 children during 7am to ready to pierce to a depletion centre during 9am.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Officer Mohamad Hanif Che Khalid pronounced they perceived an puncture call from a villagers during 8.30am, job for assistance to be sent to a depletion centre as their residence was flooded.

He praised a mild opinion of a villagers that enabled a authorities to lift out rescue operations.

To date, 263 victims from 64 families have been eliminated to 6 centres in Kuala Krai.

An regard carried out found that a Kuala Krai-Kota Baru track during Sungai Durian faced large trade overload following a crawl of H2O in a area. ― Bernama

