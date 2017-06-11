The PA28 (9M-DRC) light aircraft crashed into a overpass vituperation nearby a Bandar Baru Pulai fee plaza. — Picture pleasantness of Facebook/Johor Fire and Rescue DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 4 — Three people aboard a Piper PA28 light aeroplane survived a pile-up alighting on an unopened territory of a Nusajaya Highway in Johor this morning.

According to a Department of Civil Aviation director-general Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, a light craft operated by ELITE Flying Club was undergoing a training moody when it crashed onto an open overpass highway nearby Pulai during about 10.15am.

“The Air Accident Investigation Bureau of Ministry of Transport will be questioning a means of a accident,” he pronounced in a matter but disclosing serve details.

The Star Online reported that crew from Fire and Rescue Department perceived a call about 10 mins after a pile-up and took about dual hours to transparent a highway of debris.

