SK Pasir Akar in Hulu Besut has been systematic to tighten due to a inundate in Terengganu. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 3 ― Twenty-four schools in flood-hit Terengganu will be sealed tomorrow, according to state preparation executive Shafruddin Ali Hussin.

He pronounced 12 of a schools were in a district of Hulu Terengganu, 10 in Setiu and one any in Besut and Kemaman.

The schools had to be sealed since some of them were flooded and a entrance highway to a others were flooded, he pronounced to Bernama.

“In Hulu Terengganu, 9 primary schools will be closed, they being Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Felda Mengkawang, SK Padang Setebu, SK Cheting, SK Lubuk Periuk, SK Bukit Tadok, SK Padang Setar, SK Getang, SK Menerong and SK Kuala Jenderis.

“The 3 others are delegate schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Jenderis, SMK Menerong and SMK Tun Indera,” he said.

Shafruddin named a 10 schools in Setiu as SK Merbau Menyusut, SK Kampung Fikri, SK Pelong, SK Sungai Las, SK Kampung Besut, SK Kampung Bukit Ulu Nerus, SK Payong Baru, SK Langkap, SK Kampung Buloh and SK Chalok.

The schools to be sealed tomorrow are SK Pasir Akar in Besut and SK Padang Kubu in Kemaman.

Shafruddin pronounced a closure of a 24 schools would impact 4,196 students and 544 teachers.

He also pronounced that lessons had to be cut brief during 21 of a schools currently when floodwaters rose in a surrounding areas following complicated sleet overnight.

“The 3 other schools were sealed today, they being SK Sungai Las and SK Kampung Besut in Setiu and SK Getang in Hulu Terengganu,” he said. ― Bernama

