Two among 11 stranded Malaysians leave North Korea

A publisher films a signage outward a North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur Mar 9, 2017. Reuters picA publisher films a signage outward a North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur Mar 9, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 9 — Two UN employees who were among 11 Malaysian nationals stranded in North Korea following a transport anathema have left a country, a Malaysian supervision source pronounced today.

The dual people work for a World Food Programme (WFP).

North Korea on Tuesday barred Malaysians from withdrawal a country, sparking tit-for-tat movement by Malaysia, as tensions escalated over military investigations into a murder of Kim Jong-nam, a disloyal half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un. — Reuters

