KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) currently reliable that dual bodies found by a search-and-rescue (SAR) group on Friday were victims of a new vessel upset occurrence in a waters of Batu Payung, Tawau.

Sabah and Labuan MMEA director, First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zubil Mat Som pronounced a initial physique found was that of a male famous as Amiruddin Beddure and a second was of a two-year-old girl, Nur Hafizah Amiruddin.

“Both victims were Indonesian nationals. Their bodies have been claimed by their family members and a dual were buried during a Tawau Muslim cemetery,” he pronounced in a statement, here.

The SAR group on an AW 139 Agusta helicopter from a Maritime Air Unit had on Friday, located a dual bodies during a Kinabutan waters, and South Tinagat waters during a Indonesian limit between 3.50pm and 4pm.

So far, 13 out of a 15 victims of a speedboat upset tragedy have been found. Four survived a occurrence while a rest died.

Mohd Zubil pronounced a SAR operation that entered a fifth day was continued during 6.30am currently covering an area of 77 nautical block miles and involving 10 resources to locate dual some-more blank victims, both Indonesians.

It is believed that in a occurrence on Tuesday, a speedboat carrying 15 Indonesians including a skipper capsized when being strike by violent waves about 5 to 10 mins after withdrawal from a Tinagat Batu Payung jetty during 5.30pm for Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

On a SAR operation involving a traveller vessel upset tragedy in a waters of Pulau Mengalum, Mohd Zubil pronounced it had entered a 16th day and was ongoing with a hunt area covering 300 nautical block miles and involving 9 assets.

The operation to find 5 some-more victims who are blank covers a waters of of Sabah, Miri in Sarawak and Brunei.

“Up to this morning, there have been no new indications though a SAR operation continues until serve instruction from a higher-up,” pronounced Mohd Zubil.

On Jan 28, a catamaran carring 28 tourists from China and 3 crewmembers, capsized during clever breeze and violent waves while on the approach to Pulau Mengalum.

So far, 26 victims have been found including 4 who perished. — Bernama

